CINCINNATI -- During his 25 years in the construction business, Geoff Saylor often had ideas about tools that would make the job easier.

Now, he and his son, Drew, are realizing and commercializing those ideas with InnoTool, their new startup.

What are the products?

The first is called "The Beep-and-Bang," and it's a stud finder mounted on a nail gun. It simplifies the process of finding studs and nailing drywall into them.

About 10 years ago, Geoff built a working model out of a bent shelf bracket, using Velcro to secure the stud finder to it. He now has a more elegant prototype made of plastic.

The second is "The Board Stretcher." It's a clamp that holds two pieces of wood trim so their edges may be cut by a router into interlocking shapes that hold them together. (Watch the video here.) The idea is to make a complete section of trim out of two scraps.

Contractors usually figure that 10 percent of the wood they buy for a job will go to waste. Geoff hopes that using The Board Stretcher can reduce that amount to 2 percent.

A third tool in development has the tentative name "The Sanity Saver." It's simply two plugs, connected by a plastic strip, that fit into the rungs of an aluminum ladder. When the contractor drives his truck down the road, they stop the annoying noise made when air whistles through the rungs.

