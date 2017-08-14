CINCINNATI -- Two popular Cincinnati restaurant groups, the Lang Thang Group and Eli’s BBQ, are teaming up to open the Hi-Mark, a new roadhouse at 3229 Riverside Drive in East End.

The Hi-Mark will host its official grand opening Aug. 14 but will begin its slow rollout on July 27 with limited hours.

Eli’s BBQ, with locations on Riverside Drive and at Findlay Market, has won national accolades for its barbecue. Lang Thang Group is the company behind Pho Lang Thang and Quan Hapa in Over-the-Rhine. Pho Lang Thang is a popular spot for steaming bowls of pho, bánh mì sandwiches and other Vietnamese street eats, and Quan Hapa is known for its contemporary menu of Asian street food.

Not unlike the vibe at Eli’s BBQ just down the street on Riverside Drive, the Hi-Mark aims to be a comfortable, no-frills establishment.

“It’s more of a neighborhood bar,” said Elias Leisring, owner of Eli’s BBQ.

The Hi-Mark will open with a full bar, but its owners will continue to fine-tune the beverage list and food options to best fit the customer base.

“We’re just going to let it happen organically,” said Duy Nguyen, one of the founding partners of Lang Thang Group. “When the right items come, they will come and we will know it.”

The beer lineup will include local, craft and other popular beers from outside of the region.

“We’ll have a little something for everyone,” Nguyen said.

The wine list reflects the same philosophy.

“We’ll have wines that are super fun to drink,” said Mike Dew, a partner at Lang Thang Group. “It’s less about obscurity and more about drinkability.”

Instead of stylized cocktails, the Hi-Mark will offer highball drinks. A highball is a simple two-ingredient drink, typically made with a spirit and non-alcoholic component like soda water. Common examples include gin and tonic, and rum and Coke.

“We’re not trying to be mixologists,” Leisring said.

The group is intent on keeping things simple.

“We don’t want to be overwrought,” Dew added. ”We just want to be a place where people like to hang out.”

The food options will reflect the intersection of the two restaurant groups: food that draws on barbecue favorites from Eli’s BBQ and Asian flavors from the Lang Thang Group. The Hi-Mark will open with light snacks that likely will include pulled pork banh mi, chicken wings and crinkle-cut fries.

“We will develop the menu throughout our first year,” Dew said.

The Hi-Mark will seat 70 to 80 inside with room for 60 to 70 more outside on the spacious deck. It took three years to renovate the building because of its location in the flood plain. The group ultimately gutted the entire building from the rafters down and installed a new floor.

“We had to raise the floor three-and-a-half feet from where it was,” Dew said.

The trials they encountered during the renovation ultimately inspired them to name the place the Hi-Mark.

The compatibility of the business models that drive Eli’s BBQ and the Lang Thang Group made for an easy partnership.

“We don’t do fancy food. We do everyday food, but we do it really well,” Nguyen said.

The Hi-Mark 3229 Riverside Drive, East End Business hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday Grand opening: Aug. 14. Limited hours begin July 27. Information: 513-492-7119; thehimark.com

