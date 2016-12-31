Column: What we can do to improve our heroin treatment system

While covering the heroin epidemic through most of the last year, I met many people who work hard every day to deal with this problem.

Beyond their dedication, they have another trait in common. They’re frustrated.

Frustrated that despite their years of work, this crisis keeps getting worse.

Much worse.

The death toll is enormous. Deaths from heroin and pain pills have surpassed deaths from car accidents, deaths from homicides, deaths from drunk driving, deaths from guns, deaths from suicide. For more than 10 years, the toll has grown steadily.

It’s clear what we’re doing is not working. In this series that I reported, wrote and published this week, I laid out some of the shortcomings of the treatment system. But there’s hope. It won’t be easy, but our community can respond to the crisis and create a better system. Here’s 9 ways that could happen:

Treat addiction like a disease. It’s widely acknowledged in the medical and treatment professions that addiction is a disease. However, it’s typically not treated like one. Heroin abuse changes brain chemistry. It literally causes brain damage, causing the drug abuser to prioritize seeking drugs over all else. Addicts need medical care, just like anyone with a potentially fatal illness does. Physicians and other medically trained professionals should oversee the addict's recovery. They need follow-up care. They may need a lifetime of care.

Expand treatment. The treatment capacity here is inadequate. Long wait times to get in mean addicts keep using and possibly dying. To ramp up enough treatment to meet the demand will take a lot of money. Congress just passed the CURES Act, which frees up money for treatment. Our local and state health departments need to be aggressive in seeking out this grant money.

