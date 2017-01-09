CINCINNATI - Local companies could get a multibillion-dollar profit boost if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on his campaign pledge to reduce the U.S. corporate tax rate to levels approaching 15 percent.

The change can’t come quickly enough for family-owned companies like JTM Food Group, where the combined taxes from local, state and federal entities now claim a hefty chunk of corporate profits.

“It’s north of 50 percent,” said Tony Maas, president and CEO of Harrison-based JTM, which supplies schools, restaurants and grocery stores with pre-cooked food options. “It’s very difficult, the tax burden and regulation on business. It’s really intrusive, to be quite honest with you.”

Republicans in Congress have talked about corporate tax reform for years, but Trump’s election – combined with new GOP majorities in the House and Senate – have prompted many to predict big corporate tax cuts are likely this year.

Since November, Wall Street research firms have identified Kroger, Macy’s and Cintas Corp. as likely beneficiaries of the proposed changes. But even bigger gains could come from privately held companies in which profits are taxed first at the corporate level, then again on individual returns when business income is distributed to owners.

That’s because the tax reform plans now being discussed would cap rates on pass-through income.

“We have talked about this with a lot of our clients,” said Dan Fales, shareholder at Clark Schaefer Hackett, a Downtown-based accounting firm. “There’s some real opportunity for our closely-held businesses.”

