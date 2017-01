CINCINNATI — Plan to have tickets, cash and credit cards on hand for this year’ Bunbury Music Festival.

Festival organizer PromoWest Productions announced it will not bring back the cashless payment system using radio frequency identification device (RFID) wristbands that it introduced last year. The RFID wristbands also served as tickets for entry.

Bunbury will return for its seventh year June 2-4 at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.

“The interactive wristbands were a success in many ways for us, but the feedback from our fans was that [the] prior year’s system was the better experience,” said Megan Doster, marketing director for Columbus-based PromoWest.

Insiders can learn more about why PromoWest stepped away from the cashless system and when new details about this year's Bunbury will be announced.