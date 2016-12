WILLIAMSBURG, OHIO -- For nearly a decade Mark and Sarah Frommeyer have made Blue Oven Bakery bread with locally sourced ingredients on their small family-owned farm in Clermont County.

The Frommeyers’ production process involves growing and milling their own grain and then baking bread in wood-fired blue stone ovens. They sell the bread at Findlay Market and other area farmers markets.

"We've been concentrated on the most return from the ground," Mark Frommeyer said of the bakery, which opened in October 2007.

Thanks to a $150,000 community grant from JPMorgan Chase and the Frommeyers’ purchase of an additional 24 acres of land along state Route 32, Blue Oven is now poised to expand. It will add its bakery operation and mill on the new property, allowing it to grow more grain and bake more bread in 2017.

The expansion also will allow the Frommeyers to show customers firsthand how Blue Oven's farm-to-table operation works.

