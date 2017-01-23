CINCINNATI - Don’t be alarmed this spring if you see blue manatees swimming up Madison Road in Oakley. It’s just the latest evolution in the growing business empire of Sandra Gross and Dr. John Hutton.

The husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team that owns Brazee Street Studios, Sleepy Bee Café and Blue Manatee Children’s Bookstore is building a new headquarters at 3094 Madison. So, the iconic bookstore will relocate to a smaller space about a half block north of its current location.

The $1.2 million project includes first-floor retail space for the bookstore and a salon by Hyde Park beautician Jenny Simon. The second floor will house offices for Sleepy Bee, Blue Manatee’s publishing unit and the online baby-gift business, Blue Manatee Boxes.

“We’re focusing on our core customer base, which is younger kids,” said Hutton, a pediatrician who bought the former Blue Marble bookstore in 2001.

