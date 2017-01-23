CINCINNATI -- A graduate of University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music is hoping "Rogue One" will launch his career into hyperdrive.

Nicholas Lipari, who earned his bachelor's of fine arts degree from CCM in 2012, was an assistant editor on the latest "Star Wars" installment. Working in post-production, Lipari helped piece together the story that explains how the Rebel Alliance captured the plans for the Death Star.

"I'll never look at 'Star Wars' the same ever again," Lipari said. "'Rogue One,' I've seen that, like, 500 times. It becomes a life experience, not just a movie."

The experience included long days and nights in the editing room, but also trips to San Francisco and time spent on Skywalker Ranch, the workplace of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas.

In his role as assistant editor, Lipari did everything from hands-on editing to researching -- "Anything the editor needs, I'm on it" -- so he can't point to a single scene or moment in "Rogue One" as an example of his work.

"There are so many people involved, you're just part of a team," Lipari said.

