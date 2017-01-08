Gov. Bevin says he's signing bill that bans abortions after 20 weeks first

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The state legislature passed seven bills during a rare Saturday session, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says all of the bills approved by the state legislature will be in effect on Monday.

The bills require ultrasounds before abortions, ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation, ban mandatory labor union dues, repeal the state's prevailing wage law, ban union dues from being used for political donations and replace the board of trustees at the University of Louisville.

In a Facebook video, Bevin said he will sign the bill that bans abortions after 20 weeks before he signs anything else because it had was the “most overwhelmingly supported by Republicans and Democrats alike.”

Watch the full video below.

“And the first one signed in this new legislative session will be this bill that actually protects human life beyond 20 weeks of gestation here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Bevin said. “It’s a privilege for me, it’s an honor for me to be your governor, and I thank you for trusting me and everyone in this legislature with the responsibility that you’ve trusted us with.”

Bevin has 10 days to sign the bills. He called them "generationally changing bills," and pledged to hold ceremonial signing ceremonies in the coming days.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.