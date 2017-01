From high school students to politicians, dozens of Cincinnatians are in Washington, D.C. to witness the 45th President of the United States take office. Can you spot someone you know? Scroll down to see. If you attended today's inauguration send a photo of you and your crew to amanda.seitz@wcpo.com.

Cincinnati Police Department sent 40 police officers to help with security at the inauguration in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Cincinnati Police Department.

Eight Madison High School students traveled to Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump took office. Here, those students are pictured with their coveted inauguration tickets.

Now this is a GOP-studded crew: Former Hamilton County Commissioner Greg Hartmann, Hamilton County GOP Chair Alex Triantafilou, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Anderson Township Trustee Alex Pappas partied in the D.C> at the Ohio Republican Party event Thursday evening.

Miami University professor Chis Kelley had to wake up at 4:45 a.m. Friday morning to get this view. He is at the inauguration traveling with several Miami students there.

Government Strategies Group President Chip Gerhardt takes a selfie with GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou just steps from the Capitol where Trump was sworn in. Pictured below is Gerhardt’s view from the ceremony. He was seated just 75 yards away, he tells us.

Hamilton County Commissioner Chris Monzel poses with his family at the Trump inauguration.