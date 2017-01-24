NKU President Geoffrey Mearns leaving for Ball State University

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. -- Northern Kentucky University's president is leaving for a new job at Ball State, the schools announced Tuesday.
Geoffrey Mearns will not renew his contract with NKU, which expires on July 31, a statement from NKU said.
"For nearly five years, it has been my privilege and honor to serve as the president of Northern Kentucky University," Mearns said in a statement. "Together, we have achieved real and lasting change on behalf of our 14,000 students, and we have also built a strong foundation for generations of future Norse."
Mearns said he and his wife, Jennifer, "have decided it is time to embark upon a new chapter in our own lives" now that their children are all out of the house.