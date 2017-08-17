New bill to expand GI education benefits

CINCINNATI -- Big changes are in the works for veterans who want to get an education after they get out of the military.
It is estimated that 200,000 men and women leave the service every year, but only half go to college. The "Forever GI Bill" could change that.
It used to be that veterans had 15 years to use their education benefits. The new bill eliminates the expiration date.
Warne Robertson served in the Army from 1959 to '62, but never throught about the GI Bill paying for college. Instead, he was a Kenton County police officer when he got out, but left the profession after 7.5 years.
"Finally, my wife who is a school teacher said, 'Why don't you go back to school?'" he said.
The question was: how to pay for classes at Northern Kentucky University and Xavier University? Thanks to a neighbor, he started as a 32-year-old freshman in his final year of eligibility for GI Bill benefits.
It was different for Alex Voland. She served four years in the Army, but always had her eye on a college degree.
"At the end of my service, the goal was to get an education and, honestly, have better employment opportunities in the end," Voland said.