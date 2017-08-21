Miss the eclipse? Don't worry -- we'll have a front-row seat for the 2024 total solar eclipse

WCPO Staff
2:59 PM, Aug 21, 2017

Cincinnati may not have the best view of Monday's eclipse, but experts say the view will be much better in 2024.

Didn't have a great experience with the Great American Eclipse of 2017? Wait 7 years -- Cincinnati will have a front-row seat for the 2024 solar eclipse.

On April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse comes to the United States. This eclipse's path of totality will stretch diagonally from Mexico to Maine, passing right through Southwest Ohio.

While Cincinnati's city limits won't have complete totality -- but something very close -- 100 percent totality will hit Colerain Township, Oxford, Dayton, West Chester Township and Lawrenceburg. The total eclipse will be visible from the western part of our region outside the Interstate 275 loop, according to 9 First Warning Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark.

 

