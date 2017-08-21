Didn't have a great experience with the Great American Eclipse of 2017? Wait 7 years -- Cincinnati will have a front-row seat for the 2024 solar eclipse.

On April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse comes to the United States. This eclipse's path of totality will stretch diagonally from Mexico to Maine, passing right through Southwest Ohio.

While Cincinnati's city limits won't have complete totality -- but something very close -- 100 percent totality will hit Colerain Township, Oxford, Dayton, West Chester Township and Lawrenceburg. The total eclipse will be visible from the western part of our region outside the Interstate 275 loop, according to 9 First Warning Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark.