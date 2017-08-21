Those eclipse glasses were such a prized commodity heading into Monday.

But now what?

The most obvious option: Keep them as a souvenir.

If you have children, you could incorporate them into some fun arts-and-crafts projects.

You can also recycle them if the frames are paper or cardboard, Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yeager Broadwater said. Just pull out the lenses first.

If the frames are plastic, Earth911 says you should throw them in the trash.

Can you save them for the 2024 eclipse, when Greater Cincinnati will have a front-row seat?

Maybe.

Leading manufactures say eclipse glasses expire after three years, according to Staten Island Live. However, NASA says those "warnings are outdated and do not apply to eclipse viewers compliant with the ISO 12312-2 standard adopted in 2015."

If you have a pair from a reputable vendor and plan to reuse them, make sure the lenses aren't scratched or damaged over the next seven years. Because they're so cheap (if you buy in advance), it probably wouldn't hurt to get a new pair.

You could donate them to Astronomers Without Borders, an organization that will give out eclipse glasses to schools in South America and Asia for eclipses in 2019.

Or, check with your local school district and library to see if they want them for educational activities.