WATCH: Cruiser camera video released in Warren County June deputy shooting

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Warren County authorities released cruiser camera footage Wednesday from a deputy-involved shooting that happened in June.

Police said 19-year-old Mohammed Abdou Laghaoui shot his father and responding deputy Katie Barnes during a June 9 altercation. Laghaoui's brother called 911 and said he was afraid his brother would try to kill him. Laghaoui left his family's apartment in the Orchards of Landen after punching one family member in the face, authorities said.

Barnes arrived on the scene shortly after. Laghaoui returned to the apartment after 10 p.m. armed with an AK-47, deputies said.

Laghaoui's father and brother wouldn't let him in, so he shot through the door, striking his father in the hand, officials said. Then he fired several times at Barnes; one bullet struck her gun belt and grazed her lower abdomen.

In the cruiser camera video released Wednesday, Barnes shouts: "I've been hit" after a round of gunshots.

Barnes had never used her gun in the line of duty before that night. She fired four shots at Laghoui and radioed for help as she retreated to cover. Amid the sound of gunshots in the complex and voices on her radio, she did not notice that she had already been hit by one of Laghoui’s rounds.

If Barnes' belt had not been in the way of the bullet, the situation could have been dire.

“There is a lot of luck that went into this,” Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims said in June. “Most of us have an understanding of what would happen if it hit her head-on.”

Laghoui fled while Barnes called for help. A seven-hour manhunt ensued. Residents of the area were ordered to shelter in place until 5 a.m. the next morning.

Laghaoui returned to the apartment at the Orchards of Landen complex where deputies were waiting for him. He told them he had thrown his weapon in a nearby lake and surrendered himself into custody. The weapon has not been recovered.