Suspect charged in fatal Reading shooting

READING, Ohio -- A 20-year-old Hamilton man was shot in the head and died Saturday night, according to police.

Emergency crews found Adrian Bufford at an apartment on East Lakeview Drive at about 9:21 p.m.

Medics took him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Phazion Whyte, 19, is charged with reckless homicide, according to Police Chief Scott Snow. Whyte is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.