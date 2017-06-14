Ray Tensing retrial: Prosecution's use-of-force expert says police shooting was not justified

CINCINNATI - Ray Tensing's fatal shooting of Sam DuBose was not justified, according to the prosecution's use-of-force expert.

And a local police chief who said he taught Tensing to never reach into a car criticized the former University of Cincinnati officer for doing just that during that fateful 2015 traffic stop.

Scot Haug, a use-of-force expert from Montana, was on the witness stand in Tensing’s retrial Tuesday and agreed that Tensing violated commonly accepted police practices when he reached into DuBose’s car and tried to turn off the engine.

Haug also agreed that Tensing’s actions were dangerous and unreasonable.

Haug testified that Tensing had several other options available to him when DuBose refused to provide his driver’s license or unbuckle his seat belt leading up to the shooting.

“Officer Tensing could have simply stepped back and de-escalated, Haug said. “He was not tangled in the vehicle. He certainly could have handled this in a different fashion.”

WATCH Haug's testimony below:

Chief Scott Hughes of the Hamilton Township police department said he taught Tensing in one of his courses in traffic stop protocol.

“Generally, we discourage any officers from reaching inside a car especially when the keys are still in the ignition.” Hughes said.

New officers are told to never, never do it, but that isn't always followed.

Hughes was reminded on cross examination about Cincinnati police officer Kevin Crayon, who was dragged to death in 2000. Crayon saw a 12-year-old behind the wheel in a parking lot and reached in with both hands to remove the keys. The boy drove off at high speed.

Crayon fired a shot and fell off the car. He died when he slid across the pavement and struck a car waiting at a red light. Hours later, the boy died from his gunshot wound.

WATCH Hughes' testimony below