Police charge 2 with aggravated murder in Northside man's death

CINCINNATI -- Police charged two people in the death of an 89-year-old man.

Michael Stumph, 43, and Margaret Kinney, 41, both face charges of aggravated murder in the death of Otto Stewart, police announced Monday.

Stewart was found dead in a Northside home Dec. 16. His car, money and other personal items were stolen. He had been dead since late November, according to court records.

Police said Stewart was killed with a rope and knife.

Patricia Steele, a neighbor of Stewart's, said she was appalled to learn what had happened to him and that he could never have deserved such a death.

"We saw him every morning when I walked the kids to the bus, and he would tell them to be good and say 'Good morning' to me every morning," she said.

Stump is currently in custody in Shelby County, Kentucky. Police were searching for Kinney, who was later found and arrested in Lexington Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information on Stewart's death is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 352-3040 or text "CINTIP" plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.