CINCINNATI -- A man is dead and another is injured after they were shot in Mount Airy Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police.

The two men were shot at about 8:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Shadymist Lane.

Tyler Lee

Police said one of the shooting victim's -- 23-year-old Tyler Lee -- was dead upon arrival at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A second man in his 20s had non-life-threatening injuries. That man has not been identified.

Homicide Unit investigators detained and questioned a man in his 60s, but they have not filed charges. Crews took the man to the hospital with an eye injury.

Lee was shot in the chest and the abdomen, and the second man was shot once in the abdomen, Lt. David Schofield said.

While the exact cause of the shooting is unknown, community activists like Peterson Mingo said gun violence is rampant.

“When something happens that’s negative towards anything and poses a threat, they react violently,” Mingo said. “They don’t try to talk about it. They don’t try to reason it out. They don’t try to consider the situation. They just react.”

Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 352-3040 or submit a tip at P3tips.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.