PD: Man fled from police, assaulted officer

LOCKLAND, Ohio -- Police arrested a man Tuesday who they said led police on a chase and hit an officer several times in the head when they caught up with him.

The incident started when an officer saw a car go by and ran its plates. He found warrants attached to the vehicle, police said in an affidavit.

The officer pulled over the car driven by Sherman Strayhorn, 47, on South Wayne Avenue, according to police. He got Strayhorn's ID and told Strayhorn about the warrants attached to the vehicle. After smelling the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, the officer ran Strayhorn's ID and found he had warrants.

When the officer returned to Strayhorn, he opened Strayhorn's car door and told Strayhorn to get out, according to police. Strayhorn then grabbed the officer's hand and began to drive away. The officer pulled away and was struck on the side of his face by the car door.

Police pursued Strayhorn as he continued southbound on Anthony Wayne Avenue, reaching speeds of 50 mph, according to court records. Strayhorn repeatedly crossed the center line and struck a curb, almost wrecking his car, police said.

Strayhorn continued to lead police onto Paddock Road, running multiple red lights and continuing to cross the center line, according to police. Strayhorn then made a U-turn on Paddock at Towne Street, but officers continued their pursuit. He led the officers onto Interstate 75 northbound to the Shepherd Lane exit, then turned onto Lindale Court in Lincoln Heights. He drove through a backyard, lost control and crashed the car into a tree line.

Strayhorn then abandoned the wrecked car and ran away, police said. Officers with a K-9 found him in a nearby wooded area, and the original officer who had pulled him over attempted to arrest him. Strayhorn fought the officer and hit him in the head several times before the officer used a armbar move to gain control.

Strayhorn was treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and then held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. The officer was checked out at Bethesda North Hospital.

Police charged Strayhorn with resisting arrest, felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault and obstructing official business.