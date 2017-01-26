PD: Cincinnati man dies in Springdale lounge shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio -- Thirty-six-year-old David Salter Jr., of Cincinnati, died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning after a lounge shooting.

David Salter Jr., 35, was shot multiple times outside the Indulge VSP Lounge on Glensprings Drive, according to police. The incident started as a fight at about 1:30 a.m. Police said they got a call for a troubled patron and then moments later got another call for a person shot.

Witnesses helped treat Salter until police arrived. Salter was driven to Bethesda North Hospital but died during treatment.

Witnesses who called 911 reported that the shooter left quickly after the incident.

"It just happened really fast," one 911 caller told a dispatcher.

Police asked anybody with information about this homicide to call Springdale Police at 513-346-5760 or Crimestoppers at 513-346-5760.

"You have no idea how relevant it is until you call and let us know," Asst. Chief Tom Wells said. "It may be something that we're not aware of or it may be something that can help us break a case wide open."