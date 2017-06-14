WATCH LIVE: Officials from crime lab and coroner's office testify in Tensing retrial

WCPO Staff
Five more witnesses are expected to take the stand Wednesday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of motorist Samuel DuBose.

Photo shown as evidence by Martin Odom, criminologist with Cincinnati Police Department.

Screenshot from live feed.

Stew Matthews, center, attorney for Ray Tensing, at left, during the third day of testimony in his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz’s courtroom Monday, June 12, 2017. It's the second trial and third day of testimony. At right is Assistant Prosector Seth Tieger. They were discussing crime scene photos. 

Cara Owsley | The Cincinnati Enquirer
Criminologist Martin Odom from the Cincinnati Police Department was first on the stand. Next, Brian Scowden from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office testified, specifically discussing drugs and alcohol at the scene of the shooting.

Kevin Lattyak, a firearms expert who works at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, took the stand after Scowden.

WARNING: Autopsy photos may be shown in court. Some images may be graphic or disturbing. 

 

For complete trial coverage, visit wcpo.com/TensingTrial.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

