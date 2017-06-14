CINCINNATI -- Five more witnesses are expected to take the stand Wednesday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of motorist Samuel DuBose.

Criminologist Martin Odom from the Cincinnati Police Department was first on the stand. Next, Brian Scowden from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office testified, specifically discussing drugs and alcohol at the scene of the shooting.

Kevin Lattyak, a firearms expert who works at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, took the stand after Scowden.

WARNING: Autopsy photos may be shown in court. Some images may be graphic or disturbing.

