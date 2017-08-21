Man who shot judge near Ohio courthouse was father of Steubenville football player convicted of rape

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -- The father of a Steubenville football player convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012 shot a judge as he walked into the Jefferson County courthouse Monday morning, according to officials.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin identified the shooter as Nathaniel Richmond, the father of Ma'Lik Richmond.

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was shot at around 8 a.m. near the courthouse in Steubenville, just across the Ohio River from West Virginia's northern panhandle, roughly 30 miles west of Pittsburgh.

Courthouse video shows both the judge and the gunman firing about five times each, said Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

Richmond died at the scene.

Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis told WTOV-TV that Bruzzese was talking after being wounded. He was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

Bruzzese, 65, hears general and domestic relations cases as one of two judges serving in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court. He has served on that court since 1997, according to Ohio Supreme Court records, and he was most recently re-elected in 2014 to another six-year term.

Ma'Lik Richmond was released in January 2014 after serving a little less than a year of his sentence. He returned to school and the Steubenville football team. He now attends Youngstown State University.

Hanlin said authorities aren't aware of a connection between the rape case and the shooting.