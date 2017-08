CINCINNATI -- A man died after being shot early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East Clifton Avenue in Over-the-Rhine at 2:56 a.m. found victim Micah McNeil, 30, police said in a news release.

McNeil was driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the case.