Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend on side of I-75 in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio -- An Illinois man was found guilty Tuesday of kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend in Warren County.

Terry Froman, 41, killed Kim Thomas and her 17-year-old son, Michael "Eli" Mohney, in September 2014, police previously said.

Froman shot and killed Mohney and then kidnapped Thomas from her home in Mayfield, Kentucky, authorities said. He then shot Thomas in an SUV on the side of Interstate 75 in Warren County after a police chase.

From had pleaded not guilty. Jurors came back with the guilty verdict after three days of testimony and two hours of deliberations, WCPO newspartner the Journal-News reported.

Froman could face the death penalty for Thomas' death. Sentencing is scheduled to begin Thursday, the Journal-News reported.