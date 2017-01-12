DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio – A maintenance man installed hidden cameras in the bathrooms of five young women at the apartment complex where he worked, authorities said.

Gerald Rowe, 66, of Milford, Ohio, caught the women in various stages of undress and even photographed himself installing one of the cameras at the Steeplechase Apartments between January and May of 2016, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Thursday.

Rowe was caught after one of the women discovered a camera in a vent.

Rowe pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism and five counts of burglary in Warren County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

"Rowe violated the sanctity of those young women's homes, all for his own personal perversions," Fornshell said.

The victims were between 24 and 34 years old.

Residents said they liked and trusted Rowe and were shocked by the charges.

"He's a very nice man who all of the victims had a rapport and friendly relationship with, and they thought he was someone they could trust," Lt. John Faine said.

"He's really been an awesome guy -- if we have a problem, he's here in a minute," Andrea Overbeck said. "Everybody that you talk to here knows Jerry, loves Jerry. It's just hard to believe."

Faine said BRG Apartments, which owns Steeplechase, conducted a background check on Rowe and found no criminal history.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1.