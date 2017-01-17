Hamilton couple pleads guilty in emaciated dog case

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A couple facing felony counts after their emaciated dog died last year have pleaded guilty to lesser counts.
Christopher Sears, 31, and Jessica North, 34, were indicted in November on a fifth-degree felony of cruelty to a companion animal.
Workers at Minnick’s Drive Thru reported finding the dog, a male pit bull between 9 and 12 years old, in late September. Dr. Sara Horton, owner of West Side Animal Clinic, said it was probably the worse case she'd seen: The dog, called Duke, was half of what he should weigh, and Horton estimated he had been that way for at least several months.
Instead, each pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the misdemeanor pleas were permitted because they met the legal specification of a misdemeanor.
"For this charge to rise to the level of a felony, there has to be a prior charge of abuse. There was some indication that was the case early on, but the evidence indicated there was not, so the charge is really a misdemeanor," Gmoser said.