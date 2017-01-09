Deliberations continue in case of 2015 death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson

CINCINNATI -- The search for answers and closure in the May 2015 death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson continued Monday morning at the Hamilton County Courthouse as the families deliberate a plea agreement or whether the case will go to a jury trial.

"I'm trying to get the most justice I can," said Desmoin Carl Nelson Sr., Deslinn's father. "They're trying to offer us 10 years for the murder of my baby, and I feel like that's kinda wrong, so I think they're going to go to trial because 10 years is not right for the murder of my baby."

Deslinn was found unconscious on Spring Street and transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where she later died of cardiac arrest. An autopsy showed signs of abuse.

Deslinn's uncle Dominic Beal was arrested May 29, 2015, and indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Deslinn's aunt Markeeta (Beal) Spaulding was indicted on charges of murder and child endangering in June 2015 after a short period as a fugitive. Nelson said the defendants were babysitting his daughter when she died.