Deliberations continue in case of 2015 death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson

Aunt, uncle accused of killling niece

Kristen Swilley
12:53 PM, Jan 9, 2017

Jury selection started Monday for the case involving the death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson.

CINCINNATI, OHIO. JUNE 4, 2015 -- A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a married couple in the death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson in late May. Cincinnati police continue to search for Markeeta Beal, a fugitive indicted on a charge of murder and child endangering. Her husband, Dominic Beal, was arrested May 29. He was indicted on charges fo involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Nelson was in cardiac arrest when brought to Cincinnati Children's Hospital on May 26. An autopsy after her death showed signs of abuse and trauma, according to court records.

CINCINNATI -- The search for answers and closure in the May 2015 death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson continued Monday morning at the Hamilton County Courthouse as the families deliberate a plea agreement or whether the case will go to a jury trial. 

"I'm trying to get the most justice I can," said Desmoin Carl Nelson Sr., Deslinn's father. "They're trying to offer us 10 years for the murder of my baby, and I feel like that's kinda wrong, so I think they're going to go to trial because 10 years is not right for the murder of my baby."

Deslinn was found unconscious on Spring Street and transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where she later died of cardiac arrest. An autopsy showed signs of abuse. 

Deslinn's uncle Dominic Beal was arrested May 29, 2015, and indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Deslinn's aunt Markeeta (Beal) Spaulding was indicted on charges of murder and child endangering in June 2015 after a short period as a fugitive. Nelson said the defendants were babysitting his daughter when she died.

