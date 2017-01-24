Cornell McKennelly II pleads guilty in fatal shooting at Doubles Bar in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio -- The last of four men charged in a fatal bar shooting last summer pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Cornell McKennelly II entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and having weapons under disability Tuesday morning in Butler County Common Pleas Court, the Journal-News reports.

McKennelly, 38, of Hamilton, originally was charged with murder and having weapons under disability, for shooting and killing Kalif Goens on July 24 at Doubles Bar.

His trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 31.

Sentencing for McKennelly is scheduled for Feb. 27. He faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

Three others involved in the gun violence that also injured seven others have already entered guilty pleas.

