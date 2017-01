CINCINNATI -- A man was shot and killed early Saturday in East Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Corrye Barwick Jr., 20, was found dead at a home on Weron Lane at about 2 a.m.

Cincinnati police ask anyone with information the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or text "CINTIP" plus the information to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and could receive a reward for information.

