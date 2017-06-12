Carrollton mom arrested after 8-month-old overdoses on meth

CARROLLTON, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police arrested the mother of an 8-month-old child who they said overdosed on methamphetamine.

The infant was admitted to Carroll Memorial Hospital and then Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville Friday after ingesting the meth, troopers said in a news release.

Investigators searched the home of the infant's mother, 28-year-old Summer Starks. They charged her with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The infant was later released from the hospital, troopers said. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services removed the 8-month-old and a 10-year-old from the home.

Starks was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.