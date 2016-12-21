A bald man stealing Rogaine from stores throughout the Tri-State last winter had investigators pulling their hair out trying to stop him.
"We're scratching our heads at this, no pun intended, trying to figure out what it is about the Rogaine," Mount Healthy Det. Chris Jones said.
The thief hit a CVS and Walgreens stores in Florence, Mount Healthy, North College Hill, West Chester and Mason. He got away with thousands of dollars worth of Rogaine and Prevegen hair growth supplement.
Warren County deputies finally combed through the suspects and arrested Andres W. Arias, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida. Arias admitted working with an interstate criminal network to steal about $22,000 worth of hair and weight-loss products -- mostly from the Tri-State, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.
Arias followed an elaborate plan: He flew here, rented vehicles and drove to targeted stores, then shipped the loot to associates in New Jersey, who deposited money into his bank account.
Arias repaid $22,000 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
A 33-year-old mom led police on a dangerous chase in her minivan with her toddler in the passenger seat, police said in May. Erica Barreiro-Rapp was driving so recklessly -- jumping curbs and concrete medians, running red lights at busy intersections – that Springdale police feared she would kill someone, so they backed off and let her go, police said.
WATCH cruiser cam video here:
Four weeks later, Colerain police caught her shoplifting at Burlington Coat Factory, they said.
The chase began after Barreiro-Rapp appeared at Springdale Mayors Court to answer to petty theft charges, police said. When she was ready to leave, the court officer stopped her and her child and said she would have to answer felony charges in Kentucky for heroin possession, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.
She said she would call someone to pick up her child, but instead she ran to the parking lot, got in her minivan and took off, police said.
Barreiro-Rapp pleaded guilty to failure to comply with a police officer and drug possession. She's serving a three-year sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.
A beating over a cup of cereal escalated into a standoff over a bomb threat, Goshen Township police said. In November, officers were called to a home on Manila Road near Moler Road for a fight. Ely Joseph Arnold, 35, and a friend beat up his girlfriend's son over the cereal, the son told officers at the scene.
One person claimed there was a meth lab in the home, so officers called the Clermont County Drug Task Force. Arnold gave police a fake name, police said, but a drug task force member recognized him. He has served time for assault and robbery, according to court records,
Arnold also told police he had a bomb and threatened to kill himself and them, the police said. They backed out of the home and called the Clermont County Special Response Team.
After about an hour, Arnold surrendered and was taken to the jail. He was charged with making terroristic threats and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Creepy clown scares and reported attacks led to isolated panic, school closings and at least one bad decision by an 18-year-old who was late for work. Alexsandra Conley, of Hamilton, Ohio, made up a story that she was attacked by a clown with a knife because she was late for her shift at McDonald’s, according to police.
Conley called police at about 6 a.m., saying a clown jumped over a fence, waved a knife at her and cut her thumb, police said. Conley was charged with one count of making false alarms.
Another woman said a man dressed in a striped outfit, a red wig and a white clown mask grabbed her around the throat as she sat smoking on her porch at about 4 a.m. The woman told police the clown told her: "I should just kill you now" and "students and teachers (will) wish they were never born at the junior and senior high school today."
An argument over a cheeseburger led a Cincinnati native to shoot and kill his brother, according to police in Florida, where the two men were living. But their older brother, who still lives in Cincinnati, says it wasn't about a burger.
Police in St. Cloud, Florida, said Nick Middendorf, 28, and Ben Middendorf, 25, came home from drinking on Cinco de Mayo. As the two argued, Benjamin got a 9 mm handgun from another room and shot his brother once in the chest, police said.
The pair's mother called 911 and screamed, "My son just shot my son!” Ben is also overheard screaming, “We were in a fight and I just grabbed a gun and I shot him!”
The Middendorf brothers grew up in Hartwell and attended Roger Bacon High School in St. Bernard.
Their older brother, Tim, who lives in Sayler Park, said the media and police released "inaccurate information."
Tim said the relationship between his two brothers was one of "high tension" because "Nick was paying the bills and Ben was not working." Tim said Nick was "kind of tough on Ben" but also said he was "kind hearted."
Nick had recently taken someone in who was "down on his luck," Tim said. Tension rose while Nick was patient with the new roommate, who had no money, but continued to "ride Ben" about finding a job.
Ben has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder.
You've probably seen Garey Faulkner's iconic beard jazzed up for a Bengals or Reds game. But his beard wasn't orange or red in his mug shot taken at the Warren County jail after being charged with trafficking drugs and drug possession.
Faulkner bought five pounds of marijuana from an undercover cop for $2,000 per pound, according to the Warren County Drug Task Force. The sale took place at Schappacher Park in Deerfield Township.
"He believed this marijuana was coming in from out of state," Maj. Steve Arrasmith said. "There is always a market for those looking for higher-end marijuana."
After getting out of jail on $10,000 bond, Faulkner posted on Facebook:
His post got more than 800 likes and loves, and scores of people left messages of support on his page.
Murphy smelled like an alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech and staggered, police said in complaints. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public indecency. Murphy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days of community control.
The man, identified on social media as Paul Tatum, posted a live video to Facebook that appeared to show him urinating in the aisle at the Walmart at 4370 Eastgate Square Drive.
Other Facebook users then reposted another video that appeared to show Tatum defecating in a display toilet at a Lowe’s. A representative from Lowe’s said there was an incident in March where an individual defecated in a display toilet at the Ridge Avenue store.