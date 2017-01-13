3-year-old girl struck on the way to Festival of Lights at zoo has died, coroner confirms

CINCINNATI -- The 3-year-old girl who was struck by a driver on her way into the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens has died, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirms.

The coroner's report said 3-year-old Khloe Pitts died Thursday.

Police said Pitts and her mother, 27-year-old Joy White, were struck as they were crossing Vine Street to go to the PNC Festival of Lights on Nov. 26. Pitts has been in intensive care since.

Police arrested Donteiz Romond Dickey, 22, two days after the crash. Dickey was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of failing to stop after an accident.

Police said Dickey was headed south on Vine Street in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse "in a reckless manner" when he passed another car, ran a red light and hit White and her daughter.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor in this crash.

