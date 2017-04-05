22-year-old Matthew Hayden sentenced to life in prison for killing sisters, injuring friend

CINCINNATI -- Matthew Hayden, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for killing his two sisters and badly injuring their friend in 2015.

In February, Hayden entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Hayden to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 56 years.

Police said Hayden sprayed a van outside his Colerain Township home with bullets while his sisters -- 16-year-old Sarah Hayden and 17-year-old Elizabeth Hayden -- sat inside with their friend Joshua Hacker in October 2015.

Matthew's sisters died in the attack. Hacker, then 17, survived but was left with his jaw wired shut and bullet wounds across his body.