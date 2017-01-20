P&G tops Street second quarter forecasts

Associated Press
9:00 AM, Jan 20, 2017
9:01 AM, Jan 20, 2017
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.88 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The world's largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $16.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.8 billion.

P&G shares have climbed roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1 percent. The stock has increased 10 percent in the last 12 months.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video