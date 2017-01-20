P&G tops Street second quarter forecasts

CINCINNATI -- Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.88 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The world's largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $16.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.8 billion.

P&G shares have climbed roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1 percent. The stock has increased 10 percent in the last 12 months.