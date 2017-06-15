CINCINNATI - Kroger Co. shares plunged more than 10 percent Thursday after the company warned investors it would a generate smaller profit this year.

Kroger's stock price fell 13 percent to $26.25 in pre-market trades after the company reduced its full-year earnings guidance to between $2 and $2.05 per share. The company previously said it would achieve a full-year earnings per share between $2.21 and $2.25.

Kroger's first-quarter earnings report is a sign that price competition is intensifying in the grocery industry, as online rivals like Amazon and WalMart battle each other for digital market share as European rivals Aldi and Lidl embark on U.S. expansion plans.

"We remain focused on our strategy," CEO Rodney McMullen said in a press release. "Customers tell us they want to connect with us in multiple ways with the help of friendly associates to easily provide meals to their families at prices that enable them to stretch their budgets. We are committed to providing that experience and we will not lose on price."

Kroger earned a $303 million profit on sales of $36.3 billion. One of its most closely watched metrics, identical-store sales, declined 0.2 percent. That's the second straight quarter of declining sales at stores that have been open and not remodeled for five straight quarters.

"We are driving our strategy of lowering costs to reinvest in ways that provide the right value to our customers," McMullen said. "We're pleased that identical supermarket sales in the last nine weeks of the first quarter were positive and that has continued in the second quarter to date."