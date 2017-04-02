Reds Opening Day tickets still affordable, for now

High school student Cole was shopping baseball with his dad at Koch's Sporting Goods in downtown.

He's going to his first Cincinnati Reds Opening Day. And despite their poor record in 2016, he has good feelings about the 2017 squad.

"I think they are a great ball team, and might have a successful season this year," he said.

If you are on the bubble about Opening Day, 9 on Your Side has some great news: secondhand ticket prices are lower than they have been in 10 years, according to ticket broker 333-SEAT.

"There are great deals to be had right now," Travis Jackson of 333-SEAT said. "We have some standing room only starting at $42, we have reserved seats starting at $52, lower level seats starting at $84, which is unheard of for an opening day."

Why prices are unusually low

Jackson says demand is down because of the Red's weak season last year, and field of new and upcoming players this year.

But he says those low resale prices may not last, as people snap up remaining tickets by Monday morning.

"I would recommend buying sooner than later,": Jackson said, "cause if the weather looks good, everyone wants to go to opening day and all those cheap options will disappear."

The reality is there are a lot of advantages to a team like the Reds being in rebuilding mode this year, unlike the Chicago Cubs or Cleveland Indians. Not only are Opening Day tickets more affordable, but you'll find a lot of great deals all season long.

Bonus deals all season

For 2017, the Reds are adding...

Super Saturday promotions all season, with bobble heads and other bonuses.

Postgame concerts from Flo Rida, Kaleo, and the Avett Brothers.

Pick 6 ticket deals starting at $90 for 6 games.

Kevin Henn is sold, saying he's feeling the excitement starting to build. "I like the feel around the city, the buzz around the city of opening day is starting. Yeah its going to be fun!"

One caution: 333-SEAT's Travis Jackson says beware tickets on Craigslist.

If you end up buying fraudulent or duplicate tickets, you cannot get your money back. He says stick with a reputable site with a guarantee, like 333-SEAT or Stubhub.com, so you don't waste your money.