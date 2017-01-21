Skyline chili for breakfast? Trisha Yearwood's not sure

CINCINNATI -- We all love Cincinnati chili, but Skyline for breakfast?

"Well--" country music star Trisha Yearwood told her friend Mandy McCormack (who suggested it).

The latest episode of "T's Coffee Talk," Yearwood's Facebook Live show, came from a Cincinnati hotel room ahead of her and husband Garth Brooks' first of five concerts at U.S. Bank Arena.

Yearwood recalled her first time in Cincinnati, in 1991. Everybody told her to get Skyline.

"I love that every city kinda has their thing," she said.

Yearwood mentioned they'd been rehearsing some "new stuff" that debuts Saturday night, and that they're all glad to be back from a break in their three-year tour.

The breakfast chili might have to wait, though.

Watch the entire video below (you can even hum along to "WKRP in Cincinnati"):