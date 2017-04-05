Urban winery Revel OTR announces grand opening

CINCINNATI – A new urban winery will open at 4 p.m. April 14 in Over-the-Rhine.

The owners of Revel OTR, located at 111 E. 12th St., revealed the grand opening date for their boutique wine bar via social media on Tuesday.

Owners Anthony and Jodi Maieron and John and Amy Coleman announced plans for Revel last year. Anthony Maieron said he inherited a lifelong passion for winemaking from his parents, who continued to make wine after migrating to the United States from Italy.

Alex Sena, Revel OTR’s general manager and vintner, spent years managing Chateau Pomijie vineyard and winery in Guilford, Indiana, before joining the Revel OTR team. Sena will be in charge of making Revel’s wines on-site, and Revel's bar also will feature wines made by small, family-owned wineries throughout the United States.

Maieron and Sena said Revel will have a laid-back atmosphere, and they hope to make wine more approachable for the average drinker.

The owners also plan to soon open a rooftop patio and bar at Revel that will overlook 12th Street.