Top 9 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: June 8-11

Feast on olive plates, hummus, tabbouleh and more foods during this weekend’s Mediterranean Food Fest at St. James Orthodox Church. The festival also will feature live music, dancing and games.
5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; 2-9 p.m. Sunday. St. James Orthodox Church, 6577 Branch Hill Miamiville Road, Loveland. Free. www.stjamesfoodfest.org
The Weeknd
R&B singer The Weeknd will perform Friday at U.S. Bank Arena as part of his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” world tour. Expect to hear earlier hits such as "Earned It," along with songs from "Starboy," his latest album.
7:30 p.m. Friday. U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, Downtown. Tickets start at $39. www.usbank.com
Cincinnati Rollergirls home season finale
Join the Cincinnati Rollergirls for their home season finale at Xavier University's Schmidt Field House on Saturday. There will be fan giveaways and an afterparty to celebrate the end of the team's first season in its new home.
6-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Schmidt Field House, 3900 Winding Way, Evanston. $5-$12. For more information visit the event Facebook page.
Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance
Feast your eyes on beautiful cars during the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance classic car show Sunday at Ault Park. Pristine antique cars and motorcycles also will be on display. There will be events leading up to the show, including Friday’s “Neon and Nostalgia” at the American Sign Museum; a countryside tour departing noon Saturday from the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester; a Saturday open house at MetalKraft CoachWerkes; and a party at Executive Jet Management at Lunken Airport later Saturday.
Stretch and find your balance during the Cincinnati Bengals' NamasDey yoga event at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday. An instructor from the Yoga Bar will lead an hour-long class on the football field. Refreshments will be served after the class. The $10 fee for the event, and any non-perishable food items you bring to the class, will go straight to the Freestore Foodbank.
9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Downtown. $10. www.bengals.com
Opera in the Park
The Cincinnati Opera is kicking off its 97th Summer Festival with a free evening of music in Washington Park this Sunday. The Cincinnati Opera, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will perform Spanish-themed opera and musical theater favorites. The park’s concession and food trucks also will be open.
Help Second Sunday on Main kick off its 12th season at noon Sunday in Over-the-Rhine. There will be live music, food, beer and merchants at the street festival, which continues on the second Sunday of each month through October.
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Main Street between 12th and Liberty streets in Over-the-Rhine. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.
Northern Kentucky Pride Parade
Come out and support the LGBTQ community during the Northern Kentucky Pride Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. The one-mile parade will begin at Covington Landing in Roebling Point and end at Goebel Park. After the parade, the 8th annual NKY PrideFest will run from 2-5 p.m. at the park featuring family-friendly games, food and entertainment.
Starts at 1 p.m. Sunday. Parade begins at Covington Landing in Roebling Point. For more information visit the event Facebook page.
Bonus events
Team Fiona NE IPA release: Grab a four-pack of Team Fiona New England-style IPA at Listermann Brewing Co. this Saturday. The brewery is donating 25 percent of sales of the limited-edition beer to help fund the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s ongoing care of everyone’s favorite baby hippo. The brewery will have about 180 cases of the beer for sale, as well as limited-edition beer glasses available for purchase. 10-11 p.m. Saturday. Listermann Brewing Co., 1621 Dana Ave., Evanston. For more information visit the event Facebook page.
The Butcher and Barrel grand opening: The Butcher and Barrel is the newest venture for chef Alfio Gulisano, who also owns Che restaurant in Over-the-Rhine and Alfio’s in Hyde Park Square. When the Butcher and Barrel opens Friday, it will serve Argentinean-inspired braised meats and grilled dishes, along with wine, craft cocktails and beers. A deejay also will provide late-night entertainment in the the restaurant's lounge. Opens 5 p.m. Friday. The Butcher and Barrel, 700 Race St., Downtown. Reservations accepted.thebutcherbarrel.com