Top 9 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: June 8-11

Newport Italianfest

Celebrate Newport’s Italian heritage during Italianfest this weekend. Sample Italian dishes, enjoy live music and rides and see free fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

5-11 p.m. Thursday; 5-11:30 p.m. Friday; noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Riverboat Row, Newport. www.newportky.gov

Mediterranean Food Fest

Feast on olive plates, hummus, tabbouleh and more foods during this weekend’s Mediterranean Food Fest at St. James Orthodox Church. The festival also will feature live music, dancing and games.

5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; 2-9 p.m. Sunday. St. James Orthodox Church, 6577 Branch Hill Miamiville Road, Loveland. Free. www.stjamesfoodfest.org

The Weeknd

R&B singer The Weeknd will perform Friday at U.S. Bank Arena as part of his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” world tour. Expect to hear earlier hits such as "Earned It," along with songs from "Starboy," his latest album.

7:30 p.m. Friday. U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, Downtown. Tickets start at $39. www.usbank.com

Cincinnati Rollergirls home season finale

Join the Cincinnati Rollergirls for their home season finale at Xavier University's Schmidt Field House on Saturday. There will be fan giveaways and an afterparty to celebrate the end of the team's first season in its new home.

6-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Schmidt Field House, 3900 Winding Way, Evanston. $5-$12. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance

Feast your eyes on beautiful cars during the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance classic car show Sunday at Ault Park. Pristine antique cars and motorcycles also will be on display. There will be events leading up to the show, including Friday’s “Neon and Nostalgia” at the American Sign Museum; a countryside tour departing noon Saturday from the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester; a Saturday open house at MetalKraft CoachWerkes; and a party at Executive Jet Management at Lunken Airport later Saturday.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Ave., Mount Lookout. www.ohioconcours.com

NamasDey at Paul Brown Stadium



Stretch and find your balance during the Cincinnati Bengals' NamasDey yoga event at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday. An instructor from the Yoga Bar will lead an hour-long class on the football field. Refreshments will be served after the class. The $10 fee for the event, and any non-perishable food items you bring to the class, will go straight to the Freestore Foodbank.



9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Downtown. $10. www.bengals.com

Opera in the Park

The Cincinnati Opera is kicking off its 97th Summer Festival with a free evening of music in Washington Park this Sunday. The Cincinnati Opera, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will perform Spanish-themed opera and musical theater favorites. The park’s concession and food trucks also will be open.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. www.cincinnatiopera.org

Second Sunday on Main

Help Second Sunday on Main kick off its 12th season at noon Sunday in Over-the-Rhine. There will be live music, food, beer and merchants at the street festival, which continues on the second Sunday of each month through October.

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Main Street between 12th and Liberty streets in Over-the-Rhine. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Northern Kentucky Pride Parade



Come out and support the LGBTQ community during the Northern Kentucky Pride Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. The one-mile parade will begin at Covington Landing in Roebling Point and end at Goebel Park. After the parade, the 8th annual NKY PrideFest will run from 2-5 p.m. at the park featuring family-friendly games, food and entertainment.



Starts at 1 p.m. Sunday. Parade begins at Covington Landing in Roebling Point. For more information visit the event Facebook page.