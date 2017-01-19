Rivertown barrel house & taproom grand opening

After more than a year in the making, Rivertown Brewing Co. will celebrate the grand opening of its new $2.7 million taproom, restaurant and production facility with a dinner tasting and event. The evening is first come, first serve and will include samplings from regional wine and spirits producers as well.

4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. Rivertown Brewery and Barrel House, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

'The Music Man' at the Carnegie

Enjoy the musical that won six Tony Awards at the Carnegie. “The Music Man” tells the tale of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill, who plans to skip town after conning the people of River City, Iowa. Those plans are foiled, though, when he meets Marian, who makes it her mission to make him a good man. Keep your ears tuned for familiar songs such as “76 Trombones,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” “Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little” and "'Til There Was You.”

7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 29. The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington. $30 for adults; $18 for children ages 12 and under; $27 for Carnegie and ArtsPass members. www.thecarnegie.com

Cincy Chic’s 10th anniversary celebration

Cincy Chic, Greater Cincinnati’s only online lifestyle publication for women, will celebrate a decade in business this Friday with a party at Cincinnati Memorial Hall. There will be shopping, mingling, live music, light bites, refreshments and a photobooth.

6-11 p.m. Friday. Cincinnati Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $10; VIP: $20; group rates available. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

IceFest in Hamilton

IceFest may be the coolest event to attend this weekend. The annual festival in Hamilton will showcase multiple ice sculptures based on this year's theme, "To Boldly Go Where No One Has Gone Before." There also will be fun family activities and competitions.

Starts 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Hamilton, Ohio. Free. www.cityofsculpture.org

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Have friends in low places? Then you’ll probably want to meet them at U.S. Bank Arena for one of Garth Brooks' five shows in Cincinnati. Wife Trisha Yearwood will join Brooks for the performances, which kick off Saturday.

7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Jan. 27-29. U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, Downtown. $68.54. www.usbankarena.com

Ciderfest

Christian Moerlein's Over-the-Rhine Cider Co. is celebrating all things cider Saturday with its inaugural Ciderfest at the Malt House. The event will showcase the infused hard ciders dreamed up by Moerlein, as well as other local bars, breweries and restaurants.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Christian Moerlein Brewing Co., 1621 Moore St., Over-the-Rhine. Free admission. $10 for five tastings. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Streetcar Pub Crawl

Join friends and strangers on the Cincinnati Streetcar this Saturday and visit as many bars as possible along its 3.6-mile route. The pub crawl starts at the Blind Pig Downtown and continues until the streetcar shuts down at 1 a.m.

6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Blind Pig, 24 W. Third St., Downtown. $2 to ride. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Findlay Market Chili Cook-off

Keep warm this Saturday at the Findlay Market Chili Cook-off. Someone will win the title of Chili Meister, and visitors will get free samples of chili while supplies last. There also will be a lot of live music and craft beer to enjoy.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. Free admission. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Cincinnati Pops with Smokey Robinson

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra will accompany legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson for two performances at the Taft Theatre. Robinson will perform signature hits such as “I Second That Emotion,” “Being With You” and “Tears of a Clown,” among others.

8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown. $65-$115. www.cincinnatisymphony.org