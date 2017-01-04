MONROE, OHIO -- Rivertown Brewing will celebrate the grand opening of its new Monroe Barrel House and taproom on Jan. 20 with a special dinner event and tasting.

Abby Hofrichter, the creativity and ideation lead for Rivertown, confirmed that the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the location at 6550 Hamilton-Lebanon Road in Middletown.

The tap lineup will include barrel-aged beer varieties and new offerings from Rivertown's Liquid Ingenuity series. Brisket Skillet Hash, Burnt End deviled eggs, Yaca Street tacos with jack fruit and more menu items also will be served at the new location's in-house kitchen and restaurant.

Rivertown first announced its plans to build the new $2.7 million facility in the fall of 2015. The brewery opened in 2009 at 607 Shepherd Drive in Lockland and filled its space there in 2015 by adding a 2,500-square-foot taproom and food vendor space.

The Monroe location is 25,875 square feet, and its dining area and taproom have a 350-person capacity. The new location also will allow Rivertown to increase beer production and will act as the brewery's central hub for distribution to seven states.

Owner Jason Roeper said the Lockland location will remain open, though a bulk of beer production will move to the new facility.

For more information about the Monroe taproom grand opening visit the event Facebook page.