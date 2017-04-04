'The Old Man and the Gun' brings Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek to Bethel, Ohio

BETHEL, Ohio -- There may be a bank robber in Bethel this week, but you won't see any police officers chasing him down.

"The Old Man and the Gun," starring Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover and Casey Affleck, is filming in the small Clermont County village. It focuses on Redford's character, an elderly bank robber living in a retirement community who wants to commit one more heist.

According to Deadline, the film is based on a "true story that originated in a 2003 New Yorker magazine feature written by David Grann." The titular crook has broken out of prison numerous times, including an escape from San Quentin when he's 70.

Wichard Oil, Bethel's last full-service gas station, turned into Barksdale's Auto Repair for filming Monday. And dozens of people turned out to see Hollywood royalty in action.

People watched filming of "The Old Man and the Gun." Photo by Terry Helmer | WCPO

"I think it's awesome," Rusty Durban said. "It's one of the biggest things that has ever happened to Bethel since I've been here."

The Durbans' 1969 truck is being used for the movie. Mary Durban said they have no plans to sell it -- ever.

"It definitely has a lot of great stories that we will be able to tell our grandkids," she said. "And we're getting ready to have No. 7, and we're super excited."

Casting agents asked extras to wear 1970s-era clothing, indicating the film is likely set in that time period. The Internet Movie Database shows David Lowery is directing.