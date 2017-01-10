CINCINNATI — Organizers will announce the lineup for the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival during a release party at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The R&B festival is set to take place July 27-29 at the stadium. Tickets will go on sale Saturday through ticketmaster.com, according to a message posted on cincymusicfestival.com.

The event, which began as the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival in 1962, is the second-largest annual R&B music festival in the country, according to festival marketing director Fran Santangelo DiBattista. Last year’s festival included performances by New Edition, Babyface, Fantasia, the Whispers, Judith Hill, Charlie Wilson, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Ledisi, Leela James and the Deele.

Traditionally a two-day event, festival organizers added a third night, Throwback Thursday, in 2016 to attract more local young professionals, DiBattista said. The festival typically draws about 85 percent of its 50,000-plus attendees from out of town, she said.

RELATED: Cincinnati Music Festival adds a new sound to the mix

The inaugural Throwback Thursday, presented as part of the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau’s new multicultural platform, VIBE Cincinnati, featured performances by Doug E. Fresh and Talib Kweli and a fashion show. Throwback Thursday will return this year, along with another VIBE Cincinnati event, Cincy Soul: Black Taste.

Local business owner Julian Rodgers introduced Cincy Soul last year as a one-day event on Downtown's Fifth Street between Vine and Walnut during the music festival. At the time, he said he created Cincy Soul to expose more people to small, minority-owned restaurants in the city.

RELATED: Cincy Soul plans return after initial success

Rodgers estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people sampled food from 28 vendors during last year’s event. Rodgers said Cincy Soul will return for two days this year with about 56 vendors, alongside national and local musical acts performing at nearby Fountain Square.

He said Cincy Soul will take place from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and noon-7 p.m., Sunday, July 30.