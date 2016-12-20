Queen City Brewery of Cincinnati sets opening date

BLUE ASH -- Beer will start flowing at Queen City Brewery of Cincinnati at 4 p.m. Dec. 30, when the brewery officially opens to the public.

Queen City will sell its black IPA, a citrus IPA, a scotch ale, a nut brown and an oatmeal cinnamon stout by the glass or tasting during the opening, said Mike Wofford, one of the brewery's four owners. However, growler service won't be unavailable until a later date, according to the brewery's Facebook page.

The brewery's 1,200-square-foot taproom will feature foosball, darts, giant Jenga and a digital jukebox. Queen City Brewery T-shirts also will be on sale for $10 for a limited time.

The brewery, located at 11253 Williamson Road in Blue Ash, will open at noon on New Year's Eve and display the midnight ball drop on its flat-screen televisions.

For more information visit the Queen City Brewery of Cincinnati Facebook page.