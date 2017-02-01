MadTree 2.0 grand opening will be a 14-hour party with more than 70 beers

CINCINNATI -- MadTree is officially opening its new "2.0" brewery and taproom with a 14-hour party featuring more than 70 beers, live music, and bites from local food trucks and restaurants.

The grand opening starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and lasts until 1 a.m. Feb. 12. The new state-of-the-art space on Madison Road in Oakley also features a beer garden, private event spaces, more parking and more bathrooms.

The craft brewery poured $18 million into the new complex by renovating the former RockTenn building, a brownfield site.

GALLERY: Take a sneak peek inside

MadTree's move brings 50 jobs into the city of Cincinnati, with plans to add 40 more jobs in the next three years.

Guests at the grand-opening party -- which also doubles as a fourth-anniversary celebration -- can expect a full lineup of current MadTree beers, along with tappings throughout the day of special beers from MadTree and other craft breweries, including:

Bell's

Columbus Brewing Co.

Creature Comforts

Fat Head's

Jackie O's

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Little Fish

Modern Times

Sierra Nevada

Sun King

Upland

The local restaurants and food trucks expected to be offering up delicious bites:

Catch-a-Fire Café

The Beerded Pig

C'est Cheese

Empanadas Aqui

Maribelle's eat + drink

Red Sesame Korean BBQ

And the live music lineup:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: DJ Soul Step

2-3 p.m.: Zebras in Public

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Modern Aquatic

5-8 p.m.: DJ Jackson Rouse

8-9 p.m.: Founding Fathers

9:30-10:30 p.m.: Multimagic

11 p.m. - 1 a.m.: DJ Fuseamania

MadTree has free parking, with an overflow lot at the Crossroads Church Annex lot (although cars must be removed by 8 a.m. Sunday). The brewery strongly encourages ride-sharing and taxis.

It's a family-friendly event, but large crowds are expected Saturday evening. Pets won't be allowed because of the crowds.

The taproom opens to the public at 11 a.m. Feb. 7, a few days before the big bash.