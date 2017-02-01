MadTree 2.0 grand opening will be a 14-hour party with more than 70 beers

CINCINNATI -- MadTree is officially opening its new "2.0" brewery and taproom with a 14-hour party featuring more than 70 beers, live music, and bites from local food trucks and restaurants.
The grand opening starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and lasts until 1 a.m. Feb. 12. The new state-of-the-art space on Madison Road in Oakley also features a beer garden, private event spaces, more parking and more bathrooms.
Guests at the grand-opening party -- which also doubles as a fourth-anniversary celebration -- can expect a full lineup of current MadTree beers, along with tappings throughout the day of special beers from MadTree and other craft breweries, including:
Bell's
Columbus Brewing Co.
Creature Comforts
Fat Head's
Jackie O's
Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales
Little Fish
Modern Times
Sierra Nevada
Sun King
Upland
The local restaurants and food trucks expected to be offering up delicious bites:
Catch-a-Fire Café
The Beerded Pig
C'est Cheese
Empanadas Aqui
Maribelle's eat + drink
Red Sesame Korean BBQ
And the live music lineup:
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: DJ Soul Step
2-3 p.m.: Zebras in Public
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Modern Aquatic
5-8 p.m.: DJ Jackson Rouse
8-9 p.m.: Founding Fathers
9:30-10:30 p.m.: Multimagic
11 p.m. - 1 a.m.: DJ Fuseamania
MadTree has free parking, with an overflow lot at the Crossroads Church Annex lot (although cars must be removed by 8 a.m. Sunday). The brewery strongly encourages ride-sharing and taxis.
It's a family-friendly event, but large crowds are expected Saturday evening. Pets won't be allowed because of the crowds.
The taproom opens to the public at 11 a.m. Feb. 7, a few days before the big bash.