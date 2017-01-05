Cincinnati braces for Thursday snowfall

CINCINNATI -- The Tri-State's mild winter will give way to a few inches of snow Thursday, according to WCPO.com meteorologists' projections, and city maintenance crews began preparing for the cold blast as early as Wednesday morning.

More than 90 trucks loaded with different snow and ice-melting solutions (including 11,000 gallons of beet juice and 25,000 tons of salt) were canvassing the Greater Cincinnati area Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati roads superintendent Jarrod Bolden. He expected his crews to work from the moment the first flakes touched down until the roads were clear and safe for drivers across the city.

RELATED: Cincinnati area should see its first snow of 2017 on January 5

"We always prepare for the worst," he said. "(And) we'll work 12 hours until the job is done."

Snow removal wasn't much in demand in the back half of 2016, and some local companies, such as Upscale Lawncare, planned to trek south and help out in states where snow-preparedness tends to be lower. They'll be ready for Thursday, said Chris Gum, and they're eager to get going.

"All of our guys are excited to get back to work," he said. "It’s winter. This is what these guys planned to do."