Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of area

CINCINNATI -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in parts of the Tri-State expired Tuesday afternoon.

DEFINITIONS:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means a severe thunderstorm has developed that is capable of producing hail greater than one inch in diameter and or 58 mph wind speeds.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and residents of the affected area should take shelter immediately.