Cincinnati Zoo's red pandas make their predictions on NCAA football champions

CINCINNATI -- Before you put your money down on tonight's NCAA national football championship, be sure to consult the red pandas at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

In a cute little stunt, the two pandas had to choose between a Clemson Tigers-decorated box and an Alabama Crimson Tide-decorated box placed out in their snowy enclosure.

WATCH the video below:

After sniffing around the Clemson box, one panda decides to cozy up inside the Bama box. The second panda was infatuated with the large elephant snout on the Crimson Tide's box. Thus, the Crimson Tide gets the red pandas' votes.

Clemson and Alabama play Monday at 8 p.m. You can watch on ESPN.