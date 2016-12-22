Mary Ingles Highway bridge to close Thursday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. -- Officials will close the KY-8 bridge over Twelve Mile Creek near Oneonta Thursday.

A recent road analysis determined that the Mary Ingles Highway bridge needed a load restriction due to wear and tear, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The bridge will remain closed until an emergency contract can be awarded, officials said Wednesday.

A detour will take drivers on KY-2828 (Ivor Road), KY-9 (AA Highway) and KY-1998 (Industries Road).